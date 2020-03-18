DETAILNÝ NÁVOD AKO BOJOVAŤ S NÁKAZOU COVID-19, KTORÝ PLOŠNE POUŽILA ČÍNA.

Od januára 2020 vydáva čínska vláda unifikovaný obežník najnovších a najúčinnejších postupov, ktoré zaberajú pri boji s nákazou Covid-19. Sú to cenné skúsenosti lekárov čo bojovali 2 mesiace v prvej línnii.

Ako sinológ a poradca cítim zodpovednosť dať aj na slovenský internet relevantné informácie z Číny pre slovenských lekárov a odborníkov, aby ich mohli spracovať a využiť v boji s nákazou Covid-19 na Slovensku.

Pre krátkosť času tu dávam k dispozícii anglický preklad tohoto dokumentu od WHO China office a rovnako aj pôvodný čínsky text publikovaný Národnou zdravotnou komisiou ČĽR.

Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia

(Trial Version 7)

(Released by National Health Commission & State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine on March 3, 2020)

Since December 2019, multiple cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) have been identified in Wuhan, Hubei. With the spread of the epidemic, such cases have also been found in other parts of China and other countries. As an acute respiratory infectious disease, NCP has been included in Class B infectious diseases prescribed in the Law of the People's Republic of China on Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, and managed as an infectious disease of Class A. By taking a series of preventive control and medical treatment measures, the rise of the epidemic situation in China has been contained to a certain extent, and the epidemic situation has eased in most provinces, but the incidence abroad is on the rise. With increased understanding of the clinical manifestations and pathology of the disease, and the accumulation of experience in diagnosis and treatment, in order to further strengthen the early diagnosis and early treatment of the disease, improve the cure rate, reduce the mortality rate, avoid nosocomial infection as much as possible and pay attention to the spread caused by the imported cases from overseas, we revised the Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial Version 6) to Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial Version 7).

I. Etiological Characteristics

The novel coronaviruses belong to the β genus. They have envelopes, and the particles are round or oval, often polymorphic, with diameter being 60 to 140 nm. Their genetic characteristics are significantly different from SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV. Current research shows that they share more than 85% homology with bat SARS-like coronaviruses (bat-SL-CoVZC45). When isolated and cultured in vitro, the 2019-nCoV can be found in human respiratory epithelial cells in about 96 hours, however it takes about 6 days for the virus to be found if isolated and cultured in Vero E6 and Huh-7 cell lines.

Most of the know-how about the physical and chemical properties of coronavirus comes from the research on SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV. The virus is sensitive to ultraviolet and heat. Exposure to 56°C for 30 minutes and lipid solvents such as ether, 75% ethanol,



chlorine-containing disinfectant, peracetic acid, and chloroform can effectively inactivate the virus. Chlorhexidine has not been effective in inactivating the virus.

II. Epidemiological Characteristics

1. Source of infection

Now, the patients infected by the novel coronavirus are the main source of infection; asymptomatic infected people can also be an infectious source.

2. Route of transmission

Transmission of the virus happens mainly through respiratory droplets and close contact. There is the possibility of aerosol transmission in a relatively closed environment for a long-time exposure to high concentrations of aerosol. As the novel coronavirus can be isolated in feces and urine, attention should be paid to feces or urine contaminated environmental that leads to aerosol or contact transmission.

3. Susceptible groups

People are generally susceptible.

III. Pathological changes

Pathological findings from limited autopsies and biopsy studies are summarized below:

1. Lungs

Solid changes of varying degrees are present in the lungs.

Alveolar damage involves fibromyxoid exudation and hyaline membrane formation. The exudates are composed of monocytes and macrophages, with plenty of multinucleated syncytial cells. Type II alveolar epithelial cells are markedly hyperplastic, some of which are desquamated. Viral inclusions are observed in type II alveolar epithelial cells and macrophages. Alveolar interstitium is marked with vascular congestion and edema, infiltration of monocytes and lymphocytes, and vascular hyaline thrombi. The lungs are laden with hemorrhagic and necrotic foci, along with evidence of hemorrhagic infarction. Organization of alveolar exudates and interstitial fibrosis are partly present.

The bronchi are filled with desquamated epithelial cells, mucus and mucus plugs. Hyperventilated alveoli, interrupted alveolar interstitium and cystic formation are occasionally seen.

On electron microscopy, cytoplasmic NCP virions are observed in the bronchial epithelium and type II alveolar epithelium. NCP virus antigen positivity in some alveolar epithelia and macrophages are revealed through immunohistochemistry staining, which are positive for NCP virus nucleic acid via RT-PCR.

2. Spleen, hilar lymph nodes and bone marrow

The spleen is evidently shrunk. Lymphocytopenia and focal hemorrhage and necrosis are present. Macrophagocyte proliferation and phagocytosis are noted in the spleen. Lymph nodes are found with sparse lymphocytes and occasional necrosis. CD4+ and CD8+ T cells are present in reduced quantity in the spleen and lymph nodes, revealed by immunohistochemistry staining. Pancytopenia is identified in bone marrow.

3. Heart and blood vessels

Degenerated or necrosed myocardial cells are present, along with mild infiltration of monocytes, lymphocytes and/or neutrophils in the cardiac interstitium. Endothelial desquamation, endovasculitis and thrombi are seen in some blood vessels.

4. Liver and gall bladder

Appearing enlarged and dark-red, the liver is found degenerated with focal necrosis infiltrated with neutrophils. The liver sinusoids are found hyperemic. The portal areas are infiltrated with lymphocytes and monocytes and dotted with microthrombi. The gall bladder is prominently filled.

5. Kidneys

The kidneys are noted with protein exudation in the Bowman’s capsule around glomeruli, degeneration and desquamation of the epithelial cells of renal tubules, and hyaline casts. Microthrombi and fibrotic foci are found in the kidney interstitium.

6. Other organs

Cerebral hyperemia and edema are present, with degeneration of some neurons. Necrosis foci are noted in the adrenal glands. Degeneration, necrosis and desquamation of epithelium mucosae at varying degrees are present in the esophageal, stomach and intestine.

IV. Clinical Characteristics

1. Clinical manifestations

Based on the current epidemiological investigation, the incubation period is one to 14 days, mostly three to seven days.

Main manifestations include fever, fatigue and dry cough. Nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, myalgia and diarrhea are found in a few cases. Severe cases mostly developed dyspnea and/or hypoxemia after one week. In severe cases, patients progress rapidly to acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock, metabolic acidosis that is difficult to correct, coagulopathy, multiple organ failure and others. It is worth noting that for severe and critically ill patients, their fever could be moderate to low, or even barely noticeable. Some children and neonatal cases may have atypical symptoms, manifested as gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, or only manifested as low spirits and shortness of breath.

The patients with mild symptoms did not develop pneumonia but only low fever and mild fatigue.

From current situations, most patients have good prognosis and a small number of patients are critically ill. The prognosis for the elderly and patients with chronic underlying diseases is poor. The clinical course of pregnant women with NCP is similar to that of patients of the same age. Symptoms in children are relatively mild.

2. Laboratory tests

General findings

In the early stages of the disease, peripheral WBC count is normal or decreased and the lymphocyte count decreases. Some patients see an increase in liver enzymes, lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), muscle enzymes and myoglobin. Elevated troponin is seen in some critically ill patients while most patients have elevated C-reactive protein and erythrocyte sedimentation rate and normal procalcitonin. In severe cases, D-dimer increases and peripheral blood lymphocytes progressively decrease. Severe and critically ill patients often have elevated inflammatory factors.

Pathogenic and serological findings

(1) Pathogenic findings: Novel coronavirus nucleic acid can be detected in nasopharyngeal swabs, sputum, lower respiratory tract secretions, blood, feces and other specimens using RT-PCR and/or NGS methods. It is more accurate if specimens from lower respiratory tract (sputum or air tract extraction) are tested. The specimens should be submitted for testing as soon as possible after collection.

(2) Serological findings: NCP virus specific IgM becomes detectable around 3-5 days after onset; IgG reaches a titration of at least 4-fold increase during convalescence compared with the acute phase.

3. Chest imaging

In the early stage, imaging shows multiple small patchy shadows and interstitial changes, apparent in the outer lateral zone of lungs. As the disease progresses, imaging then shows multiple ground glass opacities and infiltration in both lungs. In severe cases, pulmonary consolidation may occur while pleural effusion is rare.

V. Case Definitions

1. Suspect cases

Considering both the following epidemiological history and clinical manifestations:

1.1 Epidemiological history

1.1.1 History of travel to or residence in Wuhan and its surrounding areas, or in other communities where cases have been reported within 14 days prior to the onset of the disease;

1.1.2 In contact with novel coronavirus infected people (with positive results for the nucleic acid test) within 14 days prior to the onset of the disease;

1.1.3 In contact with patients who have fever or respiratory symptoms from Wuhan and its surrounding area, or from communities where confirmed cases have been reported within 14 days before the onset of the disease; or

1.1.4 Clustered cases (2 or more cases with fever and/or respiratory symptoms in a small area such families, offices, schools etc within 2 weeks).

1.2 Clinical manifestations

1.2.1 Fever and/or respiratory symptoms;

1.2.2 The aforementioned imaging characteristics of NCP;

1.2.3 Normal or decreased WBC count, normal or decreased lymphocyte count in the early stage of onset.

A suspect case has any of the epidemiological history plus any two clinical manifestations or all three clinical manifestations if there is no clear epidemiological history.

2. Confirmed cases

Suspect cases with one of the following etiological or serological evidences:

2.1 Real-time fluorescent RT-PCR indicates positive for new coronavirus nucleic acid; 2.2 Viral gene sequence is highly homologous to known new coronaviruses.

2.3 NCP virus specific Ig M and IgG are detectable in serum; NCP virus specific IgG is detectable or reaches a titration of at least 4-fold increase during convalescence compared with the acute phase.

VI. Clinical Classification



1. Mild cases

The clinical symptoms were mild, and there was no sign of pneumonia on imaging. 2. Moderate cases

Showing fever and respiratory symptoms with radiological findings of pneumonia. 3. Severe cases

Adult cases meeting any of the following criteria:

(1) Respiratory distress (≧30 breaths/ min);

(2) Oxygen saturation≤93% at rest;

(3) Arterial partial pressure of oxygen (PaO2)/ fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2)≦

300mmHg (l mmHg=0.133kPa).

In high-altitude areas (at an altitude of over 1,000 meters above the sea level), PaO2/ FiO2 shall be corrected by the following formula:

PaO2/ FiO2 x[Atmospheric pressure (mmHg)/760]

Cases with chest imaging that showed obvious lesion progression within 24-48 hours >50% shall be managed as severe cases.

Child cases meeting any of the following criteria:

(1) Tachypnea (RR ≥ 60 breaths/min for infants aged below 2 months; RR ≥ 50 BPM for infants aged 2-12 months; RR ≥ 40 BPM for children aged 1-5 years, and RR ≥ 30 BPM for children above 5 years old) independent of fever and crying;

(2) Oxygen saturation ≤ 92% on finger pulse oximeter taken at rest;

(3) Labored breathing (moaning, nasal fluttering, and infrasternal, supraclavicular and intercostal retraction), cyanosis, and intermittent apnea;

(4) Lethargy and convulsion;

(5) Difficulty feeding and signs of dehydration.

4. Critical cases

Cases meeting any of the following criteria:

4.1 Respiratory failure and requiring mechanical ventilation; 4.2 Shock;

4.3 With other organ failure that requires ICU care.

VII. Clinical early warning indicators of severe and critical cases

1. Adults.

1.1 The peripheral blood lymphocytes decrease progressively;

1.2 Peripheral blood inflammatory factors, such as IL-6 and C-reactive proteins, increase progressively;

1.3 Lactate increases progressively;

1.4 Lung lesions develop rapidly in a short period of time.

2. Children.

2.1 Respiratory rate increased;

2.2 Poor mental reaction and drowsiness;

2.3 Lactate increases progressively;

2.4 Imaging shows infiltration on both sides or multiple lobes, pleural effusion or rapid progress of lesions in a short period of time;

2.5 Infants under the age of 3 months who have either underlying diseases (congenital heart disease, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, respiratory tract deformity, abnormal hemoglobin, and severe malnutrition, etc.) or immune deficiency or hypofunction (long-term use of immunosuppressants).

VIII. Differential Diagnosis

1. The mild manifestations of NCP need to be distinguished from upper respiratory tract infections caused by other viruses.

2. NCP is mainly distinguished from other known viral pneumonia and mycoplasma pneumoniae infections such as influenza virus, adenovirus and respiratory syncytial virus. Especially for suspect cases, methods such as rapid antigen detection and multiplex PCR nucleic acid detection should be adopted as much as possible for detection of common respiratory pathogens.

3. It should also be distinguished from non-infectious diseases such as vasculitis, dermatomyositis and organizing pneumonia.

IX. Case Finding and Reporting

Health professionals in medical institutions of all types and at all levels, upon discovering suspect cases that meet the definition, should immediately put them in single room for isolation and treatment. If the cases are still considered as suspected after consultation made by hospital experts or attending physicians, it should be reported directly online within 2 hours; samples should be collected for new coronavirus nucleic acid testing and suspect cases should be safely transferred to the designated hospitals immediately. People who have been in close contact with patients who have been confirmed of new coronavirus infection are advised to perform new coronavirus pathogenic testing in a timely manner, even though common respiratory pathogens are tested positive.

If two nucleic acid tests, taken at least 24-hour apart, of a NCP suspect case are negative, and the NCP virus specific IgM and IgG are negative after 7 days from onset, the suspect diagnosis can be ruled out.

X. Treatment

1. Treatment venue determined by the severity of the disease

1.1 Suspected and confirmed cases should be isolated and treated at designated hospitals with effective isolation, protection and prevention conditions in place. A suspect case should be treated in isolation in a single room. Confirmed cases can be treated in the same room.

1.2 Critical cases should be admitted to ICU as soon as possible.

2. General treatment

2.1 Letting patients rest in bed and strengthening support therapy; ensuring sufficient caloric intake for patients; monitoring their water and electrolyte balance to maintain internal environment stability; closely monitoring vital signs and oxygen saturation.

2.2 According to patients’ conditions, monitoring blood routine result, urine routine result, c-reactive protein (CRP), biochemical indicators (liver enzyme, myocardial enzyme, renal function etc.), coagulation function, arterial blood gas analysis, chest imaging and cytokines detection if necessary.

2.3 Timely providing effective oxygen therapy, including nasal catheter and mask oxygenation and nasal high-flow oxygen therapy. If possible, inhalation of mixed hydrogen and oxygen (H2/O2: 66.6%/33.3%) can be applied.

2.4 Antiviral therapy: Hospitals can try Alpha-interferon (5 million U or equivalent dose each time for adults, adding 2ml of sterilized water, atomization inhalation twice daily), lopinavir/ritonavir (200 mg/50mg per pill for adults, two pills each time, twice daily, no longer than 10 days), Ribavirin (suggested to be used jointly with interferon or lopinavir/ritonavir, 500 mg each time for adults, twice or three times of intravenous injection daily, no longer than 10 days), chloroquine phosphate (500 mg bid for 7 days for adults aged 18-65 with body weight over 50 kg; 500 mg bid for Days 1&2 and 500 mg qd for Days 3-7 for adults with body weight below 50 kg), Arbidol (200 mg tid for adults, no longer than 10 days). Be aware of the adverse reactions, contraindications (for example, chloroquine cannot be used for patients with heart diseases) and interactions of the above- mentioned drugs. Further evaluate the efficacy of those drugs currently being used. Using three or more antiviral drugs at the same time is not recommend; if an intolerable toxic side effect occurs, the respective drug should be discontinued. For the treatment of pregnant women, issues such as the number of gestational weeks, choice of drugs having the least impact on the fetus, as well as whether pregnancy being terminated before treatment should be considered with patients being informed of these considerations.

2.5 Antibiotic drug treatment: Blind or inappropriate use of antibiotic drugs should be avoided, especially in combination with broad-spectrum antibiotics.

3. Treatment of severe and critical cases

3.1 Treatment principle: On the basis of symptomatic treatment, complications should be proactively prevented, underlying diseases should be treated, secondary infections also be prevented, and organ function support should be provided timely.

3.2 Respiratory support:

3.2.1 Oxygen therapy: Patients with severe symptoms should receive nasal cannulas or masks for oxygen inhalation and timely assessment of respiratory distress and/or hypoxemia should be performed.

3.2.2 High-flow nasal-catheter oxygenation or noninvasive mechanical ventilation: When respiratory distress and/or hypoxemia of the patient cannot be alleviated after receiving standard oxygen therapy, high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy or non-invasive ventilation can be considered. If conditions do not improve or even get worse within a short time (1-2 hours), tracheal intubation and invasive mechanical ventilation should be used in a timely manner.

3.2.3 Invasive mechanical ventilation: Lung protective ventilation strategy, namely low tidal volume (6-8ml/kg of ideal body weight) and low level of airway platform pressure (<30cmH2O) should be used to perform mechanical ventilation to reduce ventilator-related lung injury. While the airway platform pressure maintained ≤30cmH2O, high PEEP can be used to keep the airway warm and moist; avoid long sedation and wake the patient early for lung rehabilitation. There are many cases of human-machine asynchronization, therefore sedation and muscle relaxants should be used in a timely manner. Use closed sputum suction according to the airway secretion, if necessary, administer appropriate treatment based on bronchoscopy findings.

3.2.4 Rescue therapy: Pulmonary re-tensioning is recommended for patients with severe ARDS. With sufficient human resources, prone position ventilation should be performed for more than 12 hours per day. If the outcome of prone position ventilation is poor, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) should be considered as soon as possible. Indications include: 1When Fi02>90%, the oxygenation index is less than 80mmHg for more than 3-4 hours; 2For patients with only respiratory failure when the airway platform pressure ≥ 35cmH2O, VV-ECMO mode is preferred; if circulatory support is needed, VA- ECMO mode should be used. When underlying diseases are under control and the cardiopulmonary function shows signs of recovery, withdrawal of ECMO can be tried. 3.3 Circulatory support: On the basis of adequate fluid resuscitation, efforts should be made to improve microcirculation, use vasoactive drugs, closely monitor changes in blood pressure, heart rate and urine volume as well as lactate and base excess in arterial blood gas analysis. If necessary, use non-invasive or invasive hemodynamic monitor such as Doppler ultrasound, echocardiography, invasive blood pressure or continuous cardiac output (PiCCO) monitoring. In the process of treatment, pay attention to the liquid balance strategy to avoid excessive or insufficient fluid intake.

If the heart rate suddenly increases more than 20% of the basic value or the decrease of blood pressure is more than 20% of the basic value with manifestations of poor skin perfusion and decreased urine volume, make sure to closely observe whether the patient has septic shock, gastrointestinal hemorrhage or heart failure.

3.4 Renal failure and renal replacement therapy: Active efforts should be made to look for causes for renal function damage in critical cases such as low perfusion and drugs. For the treatment of patients with renal failure, focus should be on the balance of body fluid, acid and base and electrolyte balance, as well as on nutrition support including nitrogen balance and the supplementation of energies and trace elements. For critical cases, continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) can be used. The indications include: 1 hyperkalemia; 2 acidosis; 3 pulmonary edema or water overload; 4 fluid management in multiple organ dysfunction.

3.5 Convalescent plasma treatment: It is suitable for patients with rapid disease progression, severe and critically ill patients. Usage and dosage should refer to Protocol of Clinical Treatment with Convalescent Plasma for NCP Patients (2nd trial version).

3.6 Blood purification treatment: Blood purification system including plasma exchange, absorption, perfusion and blood/plasma filtration can remove inflammatory factors and block "cytokine storm", so as to reduce the damage of inflammatory reactions to the body. It can be used for the treatment of severe and critical cases in the early and middle stages of cytokine storm.

3.7 Immunotherapy: For patients with extensive lung lesions and severe cases who also show an increased level of IL-6 in laboratory testing, Tocilizumab can be used for treatment. The initial dose is 4-8mg/kg with the recommended dose of 400mg diluted with 0.9% normal saline to 100ml. The infusion time should be more than 1 hour. If the initial medication is not effective, one extra administration can be given after 12 hours (same dose as before). No more than two administrations should be given with the maximum single dose no more than 800mg. Watch out for allergic reactions. Administration is forbidden for people with active infections such as tuberculosis.

3.8 Other therapeutic measures

For patients with progressive deterioration of oxygenation indicators, rapid progress in imaging and excessive activation of the body's inflammatory response, glucocorticoids can be used in a short period of time (three to five days). It is recommended that dose should not exceed the equivalent of methylprednisolone 1-2 mg/kg/day. Note that a larger dose of glucocorticoid will delay the removal of coronavirus due to immunosuppressive effects. Xuebijing 100ml/time can be administered intravenously twice a day. Intestinal microecological regulators can be used to maintain intestinal microecological balance and prevent secondary bacterial infections.

Child severe and critical cases can be given intravenous infusion of γ-globulin.

For pregnant severe and critical cases, pregnancy should be terminated preferably with c- section.

Patients often suffer from anxiety and fear and they should be supported by psychological counseling.

4. Traditional Chinese Medicine treatment

This disease belongs to the category of plague in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), caused by the epidemic pathogenic factors. According to the different local climate characteristic and individual state of illness and physical conditions, the following treatment Protocol may vary. The use of over-pharmacopoeia doses should be directed by a physician.

4.1 During medical observation

Clinical manifestation 1: fatigue and gastrointestinal discomfort

Recommended Chinese patent medicine: Huoxiang Zhengqi capsules (pills, liquid, or oral solution)

Clinical manifestation 2: fatigue and fever

Recommended Chinese patent medicine: Jinhua Qinggan granules, Lianhua Qingwen capsules (granules), Shufeng Jiedu capsules (granules), Fangfeng Tongsheng pills (granules)

4.2 During clinical treatment (confirmed cases)

4.2.1 Lung cleansing & detoxifying decoction

Scope of application: It is suitable for light, moderate and severe patients, and can be used reasonably in combination with the actual situation of patients in the treatment of critically ill patients.

Recommended prescription: Ephedra 9g, Zhigancao 6g, Almond 9g, Gypsum 15-30g (fried first), Guizhi 9g, Zixie 9g, Zhuling 9g, Baizhu 9g, Zhiling 15g, Bupleurum 16g, Scutellaria baicalensis 6g, and Pinellia 9g , Ginger 9g, aster 9g, winter flower 9g, shoot dry 9g, asarum 6g, yam 12g, coriander fruit 6g, tangerine peel 6g, aquilegia 9g. Suggested use: Traditional Chinese medicine decoction pieces for decocting in water. One dose per day, twice in the morning and evening (forty minutes after a meal), take with warm water, and three doses a course.

If conditions permit, the patient can take half a bowl of rice soup each time after taking the medicine, and can take up to one bowl if the patient has a dry tongue and is deficient in bodily fluids. (Note: If the patient does not have a fever, the amount of gypsum should be little. If having a fever or strong heat, the amount of gypsum can be increased). If the symptoms improve but do not fully recover, then take the second course of treatment. If the patient has special conditions or other underlying diseases, the prescription of the second course of treatment can be modified based on the actual situation and the medicine should be discontinued when the symptoms disappear.

Source of prescription: Notice on Recommending the Use of ‘Lung cleansing & detoxifying decoction’ in Treatment of NCP by Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine by the Office of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine & the General Office of the National Health Commission. (2022 No.22)

4.2.2 Mild cases



4.2.2.1 Cold dampness and stagnation lung syndrome

Clinical manifestations: fever, fatigue, sore body, cough, expectoration, chest tightness, suffocation, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, sticky stools. Tongue has thin fat tooth mark or is faint red, and the coating is white thick rot or white greasy and the pulse is moisten or slippery.

Recommended prescription: Raw ephedra 6g, raw gypsum 15g, almond 9g, loquat 15g, gardenia 15g, Guanzhong 9g, Dilong 15g, Xu Changqing 15g, Huoxiang 15g, Peilan 9g, Cangzhu 15g, Yunling 45g, Atractylodes 30g, Jiao Sanxian 9g each , Magnolia officinalis 15g, betel coconut 9g, yarrow fruit 9g, ginger 15g.

Suggested use: one dose daily, boiled with 600ml water, take it three times at morning, noon and evening before meal.

4.2.2.2 Dampness and heat-accumulation lung syndrome

Clinical manifestations: low or no fever, slight chills, fatigue, heavy head and body, muscle soreness, dry cough, low phlegm, sore throat, dry mouth, do not want to drink more, or accompanied by chest tightness, no sweat or sweating, Or vomiting and loss of appetite, diarrhea or sticky stool. The tongue is reddish, and the coating is white, thick and greasy or thin yellow, and the pulse is slippery or sloppy.

Recommended prescription: Betel nut 10g, apple 10g, Magnolia 10g, Zhimu 10g, scutellaria baicalensis 10g, Bupleurum 10g, red peony 10g, forsythia 15g, artemisia annua 10g (decocted later), 10g of green leaves, 10g of green leaves, 5g of raw licorice. Suggested use: one dose daily, boiled with 400ml water, take it twice at morning and evening.

4.2.3 Moderate cases

4.2.3.1 Dampness and stagnation lung syndrome

Clinical manifestations: fever, low cough and sputum, or yellow sputum, suffocation, shortness of breath, bloating, and constipation. The tongue is dark red and fat; the coating is greasy or yellow and the pulse is slippery or stringy.

Recommended prescription: raw ephedra 6g, bitter almond 15g, raw gypsum 30g, raw coix seed 30g, grass root 10g, patchouli 15g, artemisia annua 12g, Polygonum cuspidatum 20g, verbena 30g, dried reed root 30g, gardenia 15g 15g of orange red, 10g of raw licorice. Suggested use: one dose daily, boiled with 400ml water, take it twice at morning and evening.



4.2.3.2 Cold dampness lung syndrome

Clinical manifestations: low fever, low body temperature, or no heat, dry cough, low sputum, fatigue, chest tightness, nausea, or nausea. The tongue is pale or red, and the coating is white or greasy, and the veins are pulsating.

Recommended prescription: Atractylodes lancea 15g, Chenpi 10g, Magnolia 10g, Aquilegia 10g, grass fruit 6g, raw ephedra 6g, Zhihuo 10g, ginger 10g, betel nut 10g. Suggested use: one dose daily, boiled with 400ml water, take it twice at morning and evening.

4.2.4 Severe cases

4.2.4.1 Plague poison and lung-closing syndrome

Clinical manifestations: fever, flushing, cough, yellowish phlegm, or blood in sputum, wheezing, shortness of breath, tiredness, fatigue, dryness and stickiness, nausea, food loss, poor stool, and short urination. Red tongue, yellow greasy coating, slippery pulses. Recommended prescription: Raw ephedra 6g, almond 9g, raw gypsum 15g, licorice 3g, fragrant fragrant 10g (back), Magnolia 10g, atractylodes 15g, grass fruit 10g, pinellia 9g, Poria 15g, raw rhubarb 5g (back) 10g, gardenia 10g, red peony 10g.

Suggested use: one or two doses daily, boiled with 100-200ml water, take it 2-4 times, oral or nasal feeding.

4.2.4.2 Syndrome of flaring heat in qifen and yingfen

Clinical manifestations: Hot fever, thirst, shortness of breath, shortness of breath, blurred vision, or spotted rash, or vomiting blood, bleeding, or convulsions in the limbs. Tongue ridges have few or no moss, and the pulse sinks finely, or floats large and counts. Recommended prescription: 30-60g gypsum (fried first), 30g of Zhimu, 30-60g of raw land, 30g of buffalo horn (fried first), 30g of red sage, 30g of black ginseng, 15g of forsythia, 15g of paeonia, 6g of peony 12g, gardenia 15g, raw licorice 6g.

Suggested use: 1 dose per day, decoction, first decoct gypsum and buffalo horn, then apply other pieces, 100ml-200ml each time, 2-4 times a day, orally or nasally.

Recommended Chinese patent medicines: Xiyanping injection, Xuebijing injection, Reduning injection, Tanreqing injection, Xingnaojing injection. Drugs with similar efficacy can be selected according to individual conditions, or can be used in combination according to clinical symptoms. Traditional Chinese medicine injection can be used in combination with traditional Chinese medicine decoction.

4.2.5 Critical cases (syndrome of inner blocking causing collapse)

Clinical manifestations: dyspnea, dyspnea, asthma or need mechanical ventilation, fainting, irritability, cold sweating, dark purple tongue, thick or dry moss, large floating roots. Recommended prescription: 15g of ginseng, 10g of Heishun tablets (decoct first), 15g of dogwood, delivered with Suhexiang Pill or Angong Niuhuang Pill.

For patients on mechanical ventilation with abdominal distention or constipation: 5-10g of Dahuang. For patients with human-machine asynchronization: 5-10g of Dahuang and 5- 10g of Mangxiao while administering sedatives and muscle relaxants.

Recommended Chinese patent medicines: Xuebijing injection, Reduning injection, Tanreqing injection, Xingnaojing injection, Shenfu injection, Shengmai injection, Shenmai injection. Drugs with similar efficacy can be selected according to individual conditions, or can be used in combination according to clinical symptoms. Traditional Chinese medicine injection can be used in combination with traditional Chinese medicine decoction.

Note: Recommended usage of Chinese medicine injections for severe and critical cases

The use of traditional Chinese medicine injections follows the principle of starting from a small dose and gradually adjusting the dosage according to the instructions of the drug. The recommended usage is as follows:

Viral infection or combined mild bacterial infection: 0.9% sodium chloride injection 250ml plus Xiyanping injection 100mg bid, or 0.9% sodium chloride injection 250ml heated Duning injection 20ml, or 0.9% sodium chloride injection 250ml plus Tanreqing injection 40ml bid.

High fever with disturbance of consciousness: 250ml of 0.9% sodium chloride injection and 20ml bid of Xingnaojing injection.

Systemic inflammatory response syndrome or/and multiple organ failure: 250ml of 0.9% sodium chloride injection and 100ml of Xuebijing injection.

Immunosuppression: 250ml of 0.9% sodium chloride injection and 100ml bid of Shenmai injection.

Shock: 250ml of 0.9% sodium chloride injection plus 100ml bid of Shenfu injection.

4.2.6 Convalescent period

4.2.6.1 Lung and spleen qi deficiency syndrome



Clinical manifestations: shortness of breath, fatigue, fatigue, anorexia, nausea, fullness, weak stool, and uneasiness. The tongue is pale and greasy.

Recommended prescription: French Pinellia 9g, Chenpi 10g, Codonopsis 15g, Sunburn Astragalus 30g, Stir-fried Atractylodes 10g, Poria 15g, Huoxiang 10g, Amomum villosum 6g (later), and Licorice 6g

Suggested use: 1 dose per day, boiled with 400ml of water, twice a day at morning and evening.

4.2.6.2 Qi and Yin deficiency syndrome

Clinical manifestations: Fatigue, shortness of breath, dry mouth, thirst, palpitations, sweating, poor appetite, low or no lever, dry cough and little sputum; dry tongue, fine or weak pulses.

Recommended prescription: North and south radix salviae 10g, 15g ophiopogonis, 6g American ginseng, 6g schisandra, 6g gypsum l5g, 10g light bamboo leaves, 10g mulberry leaves, 15g reed root, 15g salviae miltiorrhiza, 6g raw liquorice.

Suggested use: 1 dose per day, boiled with 400ml of water, twice a day at morning and evening.

XI. Discharge criteria and after-discharge considerations

1.Discharge criteria

1) Body temperature is back to normal for more than three days;

2) Respiratory symptoms improve obviously;

3) Pulmonary imaging shows obvious absorption of inflammation,

4) Nuclei acid tests negative twice consecutively on respiratory tract samples such as

sputum and nasopharyngeal swabs (sampling interval being at least 24 hours). Those who meet the above criteria can be discharged.

2. After-discharge considerations

2.1 The designated hospitals should contact the primary healthcare facilities where the patients live and share patients’ medical record, to send the information of the discharged patients to the community committee and primary healthcare facility where the patients reside.

2.2. After discharge, it is recommended for patients to monitor their own health status in isolation for 14 days, wear a mask, live in well-ventilated single room if possible, reduce close contact with family members, separate dinning, practice hand hygiene and avoid going out.

2.3 It is recommended for the patients to return to the hospitals for follow-up and re-visit in two and four weeks after discharge.

XII. Patients Transportation Principles

Patients should be transported in accordance with the Work Protocol for Transfer of the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Patients (Trial Version) issued by the National Health Commission.

XIII. Nosocomial Infection Prevention and Control

Measures to prevent and control nosocomial infection should be implemented in accordance with the requirements of the Technical Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of Infection by the Novel Coronavirus in Medical Institutions (First Edition) and the Guidelines on the Usage of Common Medical Protective Equipment against Novel Coronavirus Infection (Trial Version) formulated by the National Health Commission.

新型冠状病毒肺炎诊疗方案

（试行第七版）

2019年12月以来，湖北省武汉市出现了新型冠状病毒肺炎疫情，随着疫情的蔓延，我国其他地区及境外多个国家也相继发现了此类病例。该病作为急性呼吸道传染病已纳入《中华人民共和国传染病防治法》规定的乙类传染病，按甲类传染病管理。通过釆取一系列预防控制和医疗救治措施，我国境内疫情上升的势头得到一定程度的遏制，大多数省份疫情缓解，但境外的发病人数呈上升态势。随着对疾病临床表现、病理认识的深入和诊疗经验的积累，为进一步加强对该病的早诊早治，提高治愈率，降低病亡率，最大可能避免医院感染，同时提醒注意境外输入性病例导致的传播和扩散，我们对《新型冠状病毒肺炎诊疗方案（试行第六版）》进行修订，形成了《新型冠状病毒肺炎诊疗方案（试行第七版）》。

—、病原学特点

新型冠状病毒属于8属的冠状病毒，有包膜，颗粒呈圆形或椭圆形，常为多形性，直径60-140nmo其基因特征与SARS-CoV和MERS-CoV有明显区别。目前研究显示与蝙蝠SARS样冠状病毒（bat-SL-CoVZC45）同源性达85%以上。体外分离培养时，新型冠状病毒96个小时左右即可在人呼吸道上皮细胞内发现，而在Vero E6和Huh-7细胞系中分离培养需约6天。

对冠状病毒理化特性的认识多来自对SARS-CoV和MERS-CoV的研究。病毒对紫外线和热敏感，56°C 30分钟、乙醚、75%乙醇、含氯消毒剂、过氧乙酸和氯仿等脂溶剂均可有效灭活病毒，氯己定不能有效灭活病毒。

二、 流行病学特点

（一）传染源

目前所见传染源主要是新型冠状病毒感染的患者。无症状感染者也可能成为传染源。

（二）传播途径

经呼吸道飞沫和密切接触传播是主要的传播途径。在相对封闭的环境中长时间暴露于高浓度气溶胶情况下存在经气溶胶传播的可能。由于在粪便及尿中可分离到新型冠状病毒，应注意粪便及尿对环境污染造成气溶胶或接触传播。

（三）易感人群

人群普遍易感。

三、 病理改变

根据目前有限的尸检和穿刺组织病理观察结果总结如下。

（一）肺脏

肺脏呈不同程度的实变。

肺泡腔内见浆液、纤维蛋白性渗出物及透明膜形成；渗出细胞主要为单核和巨噬细胞，易见多核巨细胞。II型肺泡上皮细胞显著增生，部分细胞脱落。II型肺泡上皮细胞和巨噬细胞内可见包涵体。肺泡隔血管充血、水肿，可见单核和淋巴细胞浸润及血管内透明血栓形成。肺组织灶性出血、坏死，可出现出血性梗死。部分肺泡腔渗出物机化和肺间质纤维化。

肺内支气管黏膜部分上皮脱落，腔内可见黏液及黏液栓形成。少数肺泡过度充气、肺泡隔断裂或囊腔形成。

电镜下支气管黏膜上皮和II型肺泡上皮细胞胞质内可见冠状病毒颗粒。免疫组化染色显示部分肺泡上皮和巨噬细胞呈新型冠状病毒抗原阳性，RT-PCR检测新型冠状病毒核酸阳性。

（二） 脾脏、肺门淋巴结和骨髓

脾脏明显缩小。淋巴细胞数量明显减少，灶性出血和坏死，脾脏内巨噬细胞增生并可见吞噬现象；淋巴结淋巴细胞数量较少，可见坏死。免疫组化染色显示脾脏和淋巴结内CD4+T和CD8+T细胞均减少。骨髓三系细胞数量减少。

（三） 心脏和血管

心肌细胞可见变性、坏死，间质内可见少数单核细胞、淋巴细胞和（或）中性粒细胞浸润。部分血管内皮脱落、内膜炎症及血栓形成。

（四） 肝脏和胆囊

体积增大，暗红色。肝细胞变性、灶性坏死伴中性粒细胞浸润；肝血窦充血，汇管区见淋巴细胞和单核细胞细胞浸润，微血栓形成。胆囊高度充盈。

（五） 肾脏

肾小球球囊腔内见蛋白性渗出物，肾小管上皮变性、脱落，可见透明管型。间质充血，可见微血栓和灶性纤维化。

（六） 其他器官

脑组织充血、水肿，部分神经元变性。肾上腺见灶性坏死。食管、胃和肠管黏膜上皮不同程度变性、坏死、脱落。

四、临床特点

（一）临床表现

基于目前的流行病学调查，潜优期1T4天，多为3-7天。

以发热、干咳、乏力为主要表现。少数患者伴有鼻塞、流涕、咽痛、肌痛和腹泻等症状。重症患者多在发病一周后出现呼吸困难和/或低氧血症，严重者可快速进展为急性呼吸窘迫综合征、脓毒症休克、难以纠正的代谢性酸中毒和出凝血功能障碍及多器官功能衰竭等。值得注意的是重型、危重型患者病程中可为中低热，甚至无明显发热。

部分儿童及新生儿病例症状可不典型，表现为呕吐、腹泻等消化道症状或仅表现为精神弱、呼吸急促。

轻型患者仅表现为低热、轻微乏力等，无肺炎表现。

从目前收治的病例情况看，多数患者预后良好，少数患者病情危重。老年人和有慢性基础疾病者预后较差。患有新型冠状病毒肺炎的孕产妇临床过程与同龄患者相近。儿童病例症状相对较轻。

（二） 实验室检查

一般检查

发病早期外周血白细胞总数正常或减少，可见淋巴细胞计数减少，部分患者可出现肝酶、乳酸脱氢酶（LDH）、肌酶和肌红蛋白增高；部分危重者可见肌钙蛋白增高。多数患者C反应蛋白（CRP）和血沉升高，降钙素原正常。严重者D-二聚体升高、外周血淋巴细胞进行性减少。重型、危重型患者常有炎症因子升高。

病原学及血清学检查

（1）病原学检查：釆用RT-PCR或/和NGS方法在鼻咽拭子、痰和其他下呼吸道分泌物、血液、粪便等标本中可检测出新型冠状病毒核酸。检测下呼吸道标本（痰或气道抽取物）更加准确。标本采集后尽快送检。

（2）血清学检查：新型冠状病毒特异性IgM抗体多在发病3-5天后开始出现阳性，IgG抗体滴度恢复期较急性期有4倍及以上增高。

（三） 胸部影像学

早期呈现多发小斑片影及间质改变，以肺外带明显。进而发展为双肺多发磨玻璃影、浸润影，严重者可出现肺实变，胸腔积液少见。

五、诊断标准

疑似病例。

结合下述流行病学史和临床表现综合分析：

流行病学史

发病前14天内有武汉市及周边地区，或其他有病例报告社区的旅行史或居住史；

发病前14天内与新型冠状病毒感染者(核酸检测阳性者)有接触史；

发病前14天内曾接触过来自武汉市及周边地区，或来自有病例报告社区的发热或有呼吸道症状的患者；

聚集性发病(2周内在小范围如家庭、办公室、学校班级等场所，出现2例及以上发热和/或呼吸道症状的病例)。

临床表现

发热和/或呼吸道症状；’

具有上述新型冠状病毒肺炎影像学特征；

发病早期白细胞总数正常或降低，淋巴细胞计数正常或减少。

有流行病学史中的任何一条，且符合临床表现中任意2条。无明确流行病学史的，符合临床表现中的3条。

确诊病例。

疑似病例同时具备以下病原学或血清学证据之一者：

实时荧光RT-PCR检测新型冠状病毒核酸阳性； 病毒基因测序，与已知的新型冠状病毒高度同源； 血清新型冠状病毒特异性IgM抗体和IgG抗体阳性；血清新型冠状病毒特异性IgG抗体由阴性转为阳性或恢复期较急性期4倍及以上升高。

六、临床分型

（一） 轻型

临床症状轻微，影像学未见肺炎表现。

（二） 普通型

具有发热、呼吸道等症状，影像学可见肺炎表现。

（三） 重型

成人符合下列任何一条：

出现气促，RR330次/分； 静息状态下，指氧饱和度W93%； 动脉血氧分压（Pa。?）/吸氧浓度（Fi02）W300mmHg（lmmHg=O. 133kPa）o

高海拔（海拔超过1000米）地区应根据以下公式对Pa02/Fi02进行校正：PaO2/FiO2 x [大气压（mmHg）/760]o

肺部影像学显示24-48小时内病灶明显进展＞50%者按重型管理。

儿童符合下列任何一条：

L出现气促（V2月龄，RR360次/分；2～12月龄，RRN 50次/分；1～5岁，RRN40次/分；＞5岁，RRN30次/分），除外发热和哭闹的影响；

静息状态下，指氧饱和度W92%； 辅助呼吸（呻吟、鼻翼扇动、三凹征），发紺，间歇性呼吸暂停； 出现嗜睡、惊厥； 拒食或喂养困难，有脱水征。

（四）危重型

符合以下情况之一者：

出现呼吸衰竭，且需要机械通气； 出现休克； 合并其他器官功能衰竭需ICU监护治疗。

七、重型、危重型临床预警指标

（―）成人

外周血淋巴细胞进行性下降； 外周血炎症因子如“-6、C反应蛋白进行性上升； 乳酸进行性升高； 肺内病变在短期内迅速进展。

（二）儿童

呼吸频率增快； 精神反应差、嗜睡； 乳酸进行性升高； 影像学显示双侧或多肺叶浸润、胸腔积液或短期内病变快速进展； 3月龄以下的婴儿或有基础疾病（先天性心脏病、支气管肺发育不良、呼吸道畸形、异常血红蛋白、重度营养不良等），有免疫缺陷或低下（长期使用免疫抑制剂）。

八、 鉴别诊断

（一）新型冠状病毒感染轻型表现需与其他病毒引起的上呼吸道感染相鉴别。

（二）新型冠状病毒肺炎主要与流感病毒、腺病毒、呼吸道合胞病毒等其他已知病毒性肺炎及肺炎支原体感染鉴别，尤其是对疑似病例要尽可能采取包括快速抗原检测和多重PCR核酸检测等方法，对常见呼吸道病原体进行检测。

（三）还要与非感染性疾病，如血管炎、皮肌炎和机化性肺炎等鉴别。

九、 病例的发现与报告

各级各类医疗机构的医务人员发现符合病例定义的疑似病例后，应当立即进行单人间隔离治疗，院内专家会诊或主诊医师会诊，仍考虑疑似病例，在2小时内进行网络直报，并釆集 标本进行新型冠状病毒核酸检测，同时在确保转运安全前提下立即将疑似病例转运至定点医院。与新型冠状病毒感染者有密切接触的患者，即便常见呼吸道病原检测阳性，也建议及时进行新型冠状病毒病原学检测。

疑似病例连续两次新型冠状病毒核酸检测阴性（釆样时间至少间隔24小时）且发病7天后新型冠状病毒特异性抗体IgM和IgG仍为阴性可排除疑似病例诊断。

十、治疗

（一）根据病情确定治疗场所。

疑似及确诊病例应在具备有效隔离条件和防护条件的定点医院隔离治疗，疑似病例应单人单间隔离治疗，确诊病例可多人收治在同一病室。 危重型病例应当尽早收入ICU治疗。

（二）一般治疗。

卧床休息，加强支持治疗，保证充分热量；注意水、电解质平衡，维持内环境稳定；密切监测生命体征、指氧饱和度等。 根据病情监测血常规、尿常规、CRP、生化指标（肝酶、心肌酶、肾功能等）、凝血功能、动脉血气分析、胸部影像学等。有条件者可行细胞因子检测。 及时给予有效氧疗措施，包括鼻导管、面罩给氧和经鼻高流量氧疗。有条件可釆用氢氧混合吸入气（修。2：66.6%/33.3%）治疗。 抗病毒治疗：可试用a-干扰素（成人每次500万U或相当剂量，加入灭菌注射用水2nd,每日2次雾化吸入）、洛匹那韦/利托那韦（成人200mg/50mg/粒，每次2粒，每日2次，疗程不超过10天）、利巴韦林（建议与干扰素或洛匹那韦/利托那韦联合应用，成人500mg/次，每日2至3次静脉输注，疗程不超过10天）、磷酸氯壑（18岁-65岁成人。体重大于50公斤者，每次500mg、每日2次，疗程7天；体重小于50公斤者，第一、二天每次每日2次，第三至第七天每次500mg.每日1次）、阿比多尔（成人200mg,每日3次，疗程不超过10天）。要注意上述药物的不良反应、禁忌症（如患有心脏疾病者禁用氯噌）以及与其他药物的相互作用等问题。在临床应用中进一步评价目前所试用药物的疗效。不建议同时应用3种及以上抗病毒药物，出现不可耐受的毒副作用时应停止使用相关药物。对孕产妇患者的治疗应考虑妊娠周数，尽可能选择对胎儿影响较小的药物，以及是否终止妊娠后再进行治疗等问题，并知情告知。 抗菌药物治疗：避免盲目或不恰当使用抗菌药物，尤其是联合使用广谱抗菌药物。

（三）重型、危重型病例的治疗。

治疗原则：在对症治疗的基础上，积极防治并发症，治疗基础疾病，预防继发感染，及时进行器官功能支持。 呼吸支持：

（1）氧疗：重型患者应当接受鼻导管或面罩吸氧，并及时评估呼吸窘迫和/或低氧血症是否缓解。

（2）高流量鼻导管氧疗或无创机械通气：当患者接受标准氧疗后呼吸窘迫和/或低氧血症无法缓解时，可考虑使用高流量鼻导管氧疗或无创通气。若短时间（1-2小时）内病情无改善甚至恶化，应当及时进行气管插管和有创机械通气。

（3）有创机械通气：釆用肺保护性通气策略，即小潮气量（6-8mL/kg理想体重）和低水平气道平台压力（030顷&0）进

行机械通气，以减少呼吸机相关肺损伤。在保证气道平台压W 35cmH2O时，可适当釆用高PEEP,保持气道温化湿化，避免长时间镇静，早期唤醒患者并进行肺康复治疗。较多患者存在人机不同步，应当及时使用镇静以及肌松剂。根据气道分泌物情况,选择密闭式吸痰，必要时行支气管镜检查釆取相应治疗。

（4）挽救治疗：对于严重ARDS患者，建议进行肺复张。在人力资源充足的情况下，每天应当进行12小时以上的俯卧位通气。俯卧位机械通气效果不佳者，如条件允许，应当尽快考虑体外膜肺氧合（ECMO）。其相关指征：①在Fi02>90%时，氧合指数小于80mmHg,持续3-4小时以上；②气道平台压N 35cmH20o单纯呼吸衰竭患者，首选VV-ECMO模式；若需要循环支持，则选用VA-ECM0模式。在基础疾病得以控制，心肺功能有恢复迹象时，可开始撤机试验。

循环支持：在充分液体复苏的基础上，改善微循环，使用血管活性药物，密切监测患者血压、心率和尿量的变化，以及动脉血气分析中乳酸和碱剩余，必要时进行无创或有创血流动力学监测，如超声多普勒法、超声心动图、有创血压或持续心排血量（PiCCO）监测。在救治过程中，注意液体平衡策略，避免过量和不足。

如果发现患者心率突发增加大于基础值的20%或血压下降大约基础值20%以上时，若伴有皮肤灌注不良和尿量减少等表现时，应密切观察患者是否存在脓毒症休克、消化道出血或心功能衰竭等情况。

肾功能衰竭和肾替代治疗：危重症患者的肾功能损伤应积极寻找导致肾功能损伤的原因，如低灌注和药物等因素。对于肾功能衰竭患者的治疗应注重体液平衡、酸碱平衡和电解质平衡，在营养支持治疗方面应注意氮平衡、热量和微量元素等补充。重症患者可选择连续性肾替代治疗（continuous renal replacement therapy, CRRT）。其指征包括：①高钾血症；② 酸中毒；③肺水肿或水负荷过重；④多器官功能不全时的液体管理。 康复者血浆治疗：适用于病情进展较快、重型和危重型患者。用法用量参考《新冠肺炎康复者恢复期血浆临床治疗方案（试行第二版）》。 血液净化治疗：血液净化系统包括血浆置换、吸附、灌流、血液/血浆滤过等，能清除炎症因子，阻断“细胞因子风暴”,从而减轻炎症反应对机体的损伤，可用于重型、危重型患者细胞因子风暴早中期的救治。 免疫治疗：对于双肺广泛病变者及重型患者，且实验室检测IL-6水平升高者，可试用托珠单抗治疗。首次剂量4-8mg/kg,推荐剂量为400mg、9%生理盐水稀释至100ml,输注时间大于1小时；首次用药疗效不佳者，可在12小时后追加应用一次（剂量同前），累计给药次数最多为2次，单次最大剂量不超过800mgo注意过敏反应，有结核等活动性感染者禁用。 其他治疗措施：

对于氧合指标进行性恶化、影像学进展迅速、机体炎症反应过度激活状态的患者，酌情短期内（3～5日）使用糖皮质激素，建议剂量不超过相当于甲泼尼龙1～2mg/kg/日，应当注意较大剂量糖皮质激素由于免疫抑制作用，会延缓对冠状病毒的清除；可静脉给予血必净100ml/次，每日2次治疗；可使用肠道微生态调节剂，维持肠道微生态平衡，预防继发细菌感染。

儿童重型、危重型病例可酌情考虑给予静脉滴注丙种球蛋白。

患有重型或危重型新型冠状病毒肺炎的孕妇应积极终止妊娠，剖腹产为首选。

患者常存在焦虑恐惧情绪，应当加强心理疏导。

（四）中医治疗。

本病属于中医“疫”病范畴，病因为感受“疫戾”之气，各地可根据病情、当地气候特点以及不同体质等情况，参照下列方案进行辨证论治。涉及到超药典剂量，应当在医师指导下使用。

1 .医学观察期

临床表现1:乏力伴胃肠不适

推荐中成药：藿香正气胶囊（丸、水、口服液）

临床表现2：乏力伴发热

推荐中成药：金花清感颗粒、连花清瘟胶囊（颗粒）、疏风解毒胶囊（颗粒）

2.临床治疗期（确诊病例）

2.1清肺排毒汤

适用范围：结合多地医生临床观察，适用于轻型、普通型、重型患者，在危重型患者救治中可结合患者实际情况合理使用。

基础方剂：麻黄9g、炙甘草6g、杏仁9g、生石膏15～30g（先煎）、桂枝9g、泽泻9g、猪苓9g、白术9g、茯苓15g、柴胡16g、黄苓6g、姜半夏9g、生姜9g、紫蒐9g、冬花9g、射干9g、细辛6g、山药12g、枳实6g、陈皮6g、着香9g。

服法：传统中药饮片，水煎服。每天一付，早晩各一次（饭后四十分钟），温服，三付一个疗程。

如有条件，每次服完药可加服大米汤半碗，舌干津液亏虚者可多服至一碗。（注：如患者不发热则生石膏的用量要小，发热或壮热可加大生石膏用量）。若症状好转而未痊愈则服用第二个疗程，若患者有特殊情况或其他基础病，第二疗程可以根据实际情况修改处方，症状消失则停药。

处方来源：国家卫生健康委办公厅国家中医药管理局办公室《关于推荐在中西医结合救治新型冠状病毒感染的肺炎中使用“清肺排毒汤”的通知》(国中医药办医政函〔2020) 22号)。

2轻型

寒湿郁肺证

临床表现：发热，乏力，周身酸痛，咳嗽，咯痰，胸紧憋 气，纳呆，恶心，呕吐，大便粘膩不爽。舌质淡胖齿痕或淡红,苔白厚腐腻或白腻，脉濡或滑。

推荐处方：生麻黄6g、生石膏15g、杏仁9g、羌活15g、草蘭子15g、贯众9g、地龙15g、徐长卿15g、藿香15g、佩兰9g、苍术15g、云苓45g、生白术30g、焦三仙各9g、厚朴15g、焦槟榔9g、煨草果9g、生姜15g。

服法：每日1剂，水煎600ml,分3次服用，早中晚各1次,饭前服用。

湿热蕴肺证

临床表现：低热或不发热，微恶寒，乏力，头身困重，肌肉酸痛，干咳痰少，咽痛，口干不欲多饮，或伴有胸闷脘痞，无汗或汗出不畅，或见呕恶纳呆，便澹或大便粘滞不爽。舌淡红，苔白厚腻或薄黄，脉滑数或濡。

推荐处方：槟榔10g、草果10g、厚朴10g、知母10g、黄苓10g、柴胡10g、赤芍10g、连翘15g\青蒿10g (后下)、苍术10g、大青叶10g、生甘草5g。

服法：每日1剂，水煎400ml,分2次服用，早晩各1次。

2.3普通型

湿毒郁肺证

临床表现：发热，咳嗽痰少，或有黄痰，憋闷气促，腹胀,便秘不畅。舌质暗红，舌体胖，苔黄腻或黄燥，脉滑数或弦滑。

推荐处方：生麻黄6g、苦杏仁15g、生石膏30g、生蕙茂仁30g、茅苍术10g、广藿香15g、青蒿草12g、虎杖20g、马鞭草30g、干芦根30g、草蘭子15g、化橘红15g、生甘草10g。

服法：每日1剂，水煎400ml,分2次服用，早晩各1次。

寒湿阻肺证

临床表现：低热，身热不扬，或未热，干咳，少痰，倦怠乏力，胸闷，月完痞，或呕恶，便澹。舌质淡或淡红，苔白或白腻，脉濡。

推荐处方：苍术15g、陈皮10g、厚朴10g、藿香10g、草果6g、生麻黄6g、羌活10g、生姜10g、槟榔10g。

服法：每日1剂，水煎400ml,分2次服用，早晩各1次。

2.4重型

(1)疫毒闭肺证

临床表现：发热面红，咳嗽，痰黄粘少，或痰中带血，喘憋气促，疲乏倦怠，口干苦粘，恶心不食，大便不畅，小便短赤。舌红，苔黄腻，脉滑数。

推荐处方：化湿败毒方

基础方剂：生麻黄6g、杏仁9g、生石膏15g、甘草3g、着香10g（后下）、厚朴10g、苍术15g、草果10g、法半夏9g、茯苓15g、生大黄5g（后下）、生黄芷10g、葺］子10g、赤芍10go

服法：每日1～2剂，水煎服，每次100蔺～200ml,一日2～4次，口服或鼻饲。

（2）气营两燔证

临床表现：大热烦渴，喘憋气促，谑语神昏，视物错督，或发斑疹，或吐血、蛆血，或四肢抽搐。舌绛少苔或无苔，脉沉细数，或浮大而数。

推荐处方：生石膏30～60g（先煎）、知母30g、生地30～60g、水牛角30g（先煎）、赤芍30g、玄参30g、连翘15g、丹皮15g、黄连6g、竹叶12g、草房子15g、生甘草6g。

服法：每日1剂，水煎服，先煎石膏、水牛角后下诸药，每次100ml～200ml,每日2～4次，口服或鼻饲。

推荐中成药：喜炎平注射液、血必净注射液、热毒宁注射液、痰热清注射液、醒脑静注射液。功效相近的药物根据个体情况可选择一种，也可根据临床症状联合使用两种。中药注射剂可与中药汤剂联合使用。

2.5危重型

内闭外脱证

临床表现：呼吸困难、动辄气喘或需要机械通气，伴神昏，烦躁，汗出肢冷，舌质紫暗，苔厚腻或燥，脉浮大无根。

推荐处方：人参15g、黑顺片10g（先煎）、山茱萸15g,送服苏合香丸或安宫牛黄丸。

■出现机械通气伴腹胀便秘或大便不畅者，可用生大黄5～10go出现人机不同步情况，在镇静和肌松剂使用的情况下，可用生大黄5～10g和芒硝5～10g。

推荐中成药：血必净注射液、热毒宁注射液、痰热清注射液、醒脑静注射液、参附注射液、生脉注射液、参麦注射液。功效相近的药物根据个体情况可选择一种，也可根据临床症状联合使用两种。中药注射剂可与中药汤剂联合使用。

注：重型和危重型中药注射剂推荐用法

中药注射剂的使用遵照药品说明书从小剂量开始、逐步辨证调整的原则，推荐用法如下：

病毒感染或合并轻度细菌感染：0.9%氯化钠注射液250ml加喜炎平注射液lOOmg bid,或0.9%氯化钠注射液250ml加热毒宁注射液20ml,或0. 9%氯化钠注射液250ml加痰热清注射液40ml bido

高热伴意识障碍：0.9%氯化钠注射液250ml加醒脑静注射

液20ml bido

全身炎症反应综合征或/和多脏器功能衰竭：0. 9%氯化钠注射液250ml加血必净注射液100ml bid。

免疫抑制：葡萄糖注射液250ml加参麦注射液100ml或生脉注射液20～60ml bido

2.6恢复期

（1）肺脾气虚证

临床表现：气短，倦怠乏力，纳差呕恶，痞满，大便无力，便澹不爽。舌淡胖，苔白腻。

推荐处方：法半夏9g、陈皮10g、党参15g、炙黄茂30g、炒白术10g、茯苓15g、藿香10g、砂仁6g（后下）、甘草6g。

服法：每日1剂，水煎400ml,分2次服用，早晚各1次。

（2）气阴两虚证

临床表现：乏力，气短，口干，口渴，心悸，汗多，纳差,低热或不热，干咳少痰。舌干少津，脉细或虚无力。

推荐处方：南北沙参各10g、麦冬15g、西洋参6g,五味子6g、生石膏15g、淡竹叶10g、桑叶10g、芦根15g、丹参15g、生甘草6g。

服法：每日1剂，水煎400ml,分2次服用，早晚各1次。十一、出院标准和出院后注意事项

（一）出院标准。

体温恢复正常3天以上； 呼吸道症状明显好转； 肺部影像学显示急性渗出性病变明显改善； 连续两次痰、鼻咽拭子等呼吸道标本核酸检测阴性（釆样时间至少间隔24小时）。

满足以上条件者可出院。

（二）出院后注意事项。

定点医院要做好与患者居住地基层医疗机构间的联系，共享病历资料，及时将出院患者信息推送至患者辖区或居住地居委会和基层医疗卫生机构。 患者出院后，建议应继续进行14天的隔离管理和健康状况监测，佩戴口罩，有条件的居住在通风良好的单人房间，减少与家人的近距离密切接触，分餐饮食，做好手卫生，避免外出活动。 建议在出院后第2周和第4周到医院随访、复诊。

十二、转运原则

按照国家卫生健康委印发的《新型冠状病毒感染的肺炎病例转运工作方案（试行）》执行。

十三、医疗机构内感染预防与控制

严格按照国家卫生健康委《医疗机构内新型冠状病毒感染预防与控制技术指南（第一版）》、《新型冠状病毒感染的肺炎防护中常见医用防护用品使用范围指引（试行）》的要求执行。

